SYRACUSE — At Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting Chris Fancil and Jessica Camarena were present from Live Well Kosciusko County representing the Community Well Being Committee.
They talked about the five pillars of wellbeing that includes physical, social, financial, career/purpose and community. The committee felt it was important to address the areas of safety and security in Kosciusko County and because first responders bear the responsibility of that, the community designed an appreciation campaign.
Local students created artwork for the campaign and Kosciusko County Leadership Academy came up with a K-County 1st Discount program. Local businesses are providing discounts and gifts a QR code will take you to the website that lists the businesses — including The Lab, Ledgeview Brewing Company, Tippy Creek Winery, Light Rail, Anderson Florist and more. First responders will be given a discount card identifying them as eligible for the discounts.
Fancil said he’s been a first responder for 30 years and there’s a need for more people having an interest in police, fire and EMS.
“Our hope is more people will frequent these businesses and the first responders will get the respect they deserve," Fancil said. "This is a small way to say thank you to them.”
On Tuesday the Syracuse Town Council approved appointments to boards and commissions for 2023 including Jim Layne as police chief (one year term), Randy Cox and Cory Mast to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals (four year term), Matt Goodnight to the Kosciusko Area Planning Commission (four year term), Jeff Goralczyk and new member David Rosenberry to redevelopment commission (one year term).
2023 Appointments
They also approved to the fire territory board Larry Martindale, Cindy Kaiser, Corky Wong and Attorney Andrew Grossnickle for one year terms. Appointed to the tree board for three year terms were Mark Aurich, Elizabeth Goralczyk and Rex Smalley (replacing Gary Green whose term is ending 2024) and to the park board Jeff Nicodemus for a three year term.
Council President Bill Musser also had several appointments to approve including for the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals new members Scott Abbs and Brandon Wolferman for four-year terms, and Larry Siegel, Jim Layne and Cory Mast to the redevelopment commission for one year terms.
Council Member Larry Siegel said the council wanted to welcome all the new members to boards and commissions and they’re looking forward to working with them.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the town attorney agreement for 2023.
• Jeremy Hardy of Commonwealth reported he received two contracts for the guaranteed savings contract and the council asked the town manager and public works superintendent to review and make a recommendation.
• Public Works Superintendent Mark Aurich reported they’re gearing up for the winter storm and he plans to stay in town Thursday night and Friday, depending on conditions and will be available overnight to help keep things cleared for emergency services.
• Cindy Kaiser was nominated as town council president for 2023
• Approved a resolution authorizing the clerk-treasurer to do end of year transfers.