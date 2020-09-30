GOSHEN — A day after President Donald Trump faced off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season, many local viewers were still trying to make sense of what they’d witnessed. But if there’s one thing they all seemed to agree on, it’s that Wednesday’s performance did little to sway any of their already-formed opinions of the two candidates, good or bad.
In an effort to gauge local reaction to Wednesday’s messy and sometimes hostile debate, The Goshen News spoke with the chairmen of Elkhart County’s Republican and Democratic parties, as well as a number of local residents, workers and students who tuned in to Wednesday’s debate.
Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party, kept coming back to one word to describe Wednesday’s debate.
“Embarrassing. Just … I don’t even know if I can put words to it,” Crabtree said. “An embarrassment is what I can say.”
He said there was no clear winner of the debate, but if there was, he’d name Biden, “by a hair,” for trying to address the public and provide an idea of plans and programs he’d bring to the presidency.
And while Crabtree leveled most of his criticism at Trump’s behavior, he was also displeased by some of Biden’s actions, including calling the president a clown and telling him to shut up.
“There still needs to be a level of decorum and respect,” Crabtree said.
But for Dan Holtz, chairman of the Elkhart County Republican Party, Trump’s performance seemed completely on-brand, and he sees the Republican incumbent as the clear victor of Wednesday’s debate.
“I think it was as expected,” Holtz said of Trump’s performance. “Donald Trump I think correctly understands that politics and elections are about enthusiasm. And one of the reasons he was successful four years ago, and the reason he’ll be successful again, is that people that really care about what’s going on in the country, and what this country has represented, are very enthusiastic about voting for him.
“Core Democrats seem to approach the elections with their sort of same old, tired resignation,” he added. “So, at the end of the day, I think the people saw that Joe Biden is confused, and has a really weak resume, and Donald Trump is combative and fights for the American people.”
As for whether or not Trump’s performance may have swayed any undecided voters to his camp, Holtz noted that at this point in the race, he feels most voters have probably already settled on a candidate.
“In politics, you wonder, who are the undecided?” Holtz said. “The Democrats are marching much further to the left to the point where they’ve almost become the de facto Communist party in this country. And for people to still have question marks, it means they’re living really enriching lives in other areas, because they’re not paying attention to politics. But if you pay attention just a little bit, you know that the chasm between what the parties represent is broader than anytime in our lifetimes.”
LOCAL REACTION
David Sturgill, of Pierceton, said he supports Trump, and he was never persuaded by former Vice President Biden.
“Biden is promising me something that I know well we can’t afford,” Sturgill said.
The 67-year-old suggested that while Trump is not a great orator, he continues to have faith in the president.
“He doesn’t express himself the best, but the man is smart, and we were in the best position we’ve ever been in before this hit. So, why would I want to change,” Sturgill said, referring to “this” as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zanetta Meredith, of Elkhart, was interested in hearing both candidates’ views on health care. She described Biden as favoring government-run coverage, while describing Trump as favoring individuals funding their own insurance.
But the 53-year-old said she struggled to follow the candidates through the debate.
“I wasn’t real sure what either side was doing. And honestly, from the debate, it’s kind of hard to tell,” Meredith said. “They were too busy ... You couldn’t understand what either one of them was talking about.”
Bev Warstler, of Syracuse, gave up on watching the debate about 10 minutes into it because of the perceived drama that was displayed almost right out the gate.
“You have two old men … fighting like little boys I guess is what I seen. And I feel they’re not getting anything done. I think they’re just fighting against each other so much that they’ve kind of forgot about what they’re there for,” said Warstler.
The 62-year-old still supports Trump and still plans to vote, but she expressed frustration with both candidates.
“It was like, what are we really here for, boys? We’re going for president, and both of you act like two little 2-year-olds bickering at each other,” Warstler said.
Kathy Nofziger Yeakey, of Goshen, said she personally felt that Biden came across as very presidential during the debate, while Trump did not.
“Going into the debate, my favorite was Mr. Biden, and I continue to hold him as my choice,” Nofziger Yeakey said, noting that the debate only served to strengthen her resolve and impressions regarding her support of the Democratic candidate. “I’ll be voting for Biden on Election Day.”
Cade Fisher, 20, of Goshen, noted that while he feels the debate was a debacle from the get-go, he went into the event with his support firmly behind Biden, and that stance remains unchanged.
“I’m planning on voting Democrat, and I would say this debate just really entrenched that for a lot of people, myself included,” he said. “There weren’t things on either side that made me really excited about voting for either party, but it is what it is. I mean, honestly, it felt like a mess. There was no respect on either side. Everyone was yelling over each other. The moderator couldn’t get in a word edgewise. So, yeah, it was really disheartening to watch.”
Rheannon Starr, of Columbia City, said she too had trouble watching the debate, and turned it off after only a few minutes.
Having voted for Trump in 2016, the 22-year-old college student said she had been leaning toward a possible Trump vote again this year, though the president’s performance Wednesday now has her questioning where her vote will ultimately fall on Election Day.
“I’m still trying to feel it out,” Starr said of her decision. “But I think the debate did influence me to like Trump less, definitely, and maybe Biden a little bit more. But I think both of them are kind of wackos at this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.