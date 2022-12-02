GOSHEN — After a two-year hiatus, First Presbyterian Church with bring back its Christmas Day Dinner tradition this year, of having the option to have dinner at the church.
The free meal will consist of four pancakes and three sausage links with prepackaged butter and syrup, and choice of milk or orange juice. Prepackaged silverware will also be included.
The drive-through, carry-out only portion of the meal will take place Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Delivery options are also available.
The sit down portion of meal will take place at the church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For delivery, please call the church office at 574-533-7845 between 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. In order to plan the routes for drivers, all delivery orders will need to be received by noon Dec. 21.
For same-day carry-out, arrive between 10 a.m. to noon the 25th. Follow the traffic as directed by a volunteer. There will be assistance getting meals to cars.
Donations of apple and/or pumpkin pie are needed for the event, as well as white dinner rolls.
For those on foot and prefer carry-out, line up on the north side of the building, by the playground. Participants will need a mask and need to physically distance. Someone will take order and bring the food, which can be taken out.
There are limited volunteer opportunities and those are available by calling Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Any other questions may be answered by either Karen or by calling the church office at 574-533-7845.