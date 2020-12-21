GOSHEN — Due to COVID, First Presbyterian Church will not be hosting its 22nd annual Christmas Day dinner this Friday.
Instead, the church will be hosting an After Christmas Day Brunch of pancakes and sausage links. The free meal will consist of four pancakes and three sausage links with prepackaged butter and syrup, with a choice of milk or orange juice. Prepackaged silverware will be included.
The drive-thru, carry-out-only meal will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Delivery options are also available for the same meal.
• For delivery, call the church office at 533-7845 between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. In order to plan the routes for drivers, all delivery orders will need to be received by this Tuesday.
• For same-day carry-out, arrive between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. Follow the traffic as directed by a volunteer. Someone will take the order and bring your food to people's cars. No one will need to get out of their car. They will stay in the car line throughout the entire process.
• Those who are on foot and desire a carry-out will need to line up on the north side of the building (by the playground). They will need a mask and need to socially distance. Someone will take their order and bring them their food. Then the food can be taken to a different location to be eaten.
There are limited volunteer opportunities and those are available by calling Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Any other questions may be answered by either Karen or by calling the church office.
