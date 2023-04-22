GOSHEN — First Light Mission will be hosting a Stone Soup event in place of its annual Empty Bowl. The event will take place at Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen on May 6 from 4-8 p.m. The cost is $15 per person.
Executive Director Mindy Morehead shared that there will still be collaboration with the Goshen Clay Artist Guild on this event.
“We want to let everyone know that we have been working with Goshen Clay Artist Guild to make the Empty Bowl happen again and we are excited to announce that the Empty Bowl will be back fully in the spring of 2024,” she said.
She said that there is a lot of appreciation for all the hard work and dedication that the Goshen Clay Artist Guild has put into this event for many years.
“We greatly appreciate all the work that the Goshen Clay Artist Guild has put into making this event happen for nearly 20 years and we look forward to being able to continue the tradition of the community event for many more years to come,” Morehead said.
For many reasons, First Light Mission is taking on the future planning of the annual Empty Bowl from the Clay Artist Guild while still having their help along with many other potters supplying bowls to make it happen.
“One of the issues, over the years, was the Farmer’s Market has grown and so has the Empty Bowl,” Morehead said. “With the both of them growing it has created an issue regarding space. To accommodate everyone, we will be holding the event at churches, either downtown or close to downtown every year.”
She explained that this event still is and will continue to be a community event with The Goshen Clay Artist and many other local potters and we want it to remain as much like it has been as we can.
“Since we are eager to get this started back up, we are having a Stone Soup Event instead of Empty Bowl,” Morehead said.
The fable of the Stone Soup in summary is, strangers come into a town and convince the residents to share a small amount of their food in order to make a meal that everyone can enjoy. The moral behind this story is the power of sharing and community.
“This is our goal this year,” Morehead said. “In order to do the event successfully, this year, we are asking the community to share with us, to create and enjoy a beautiful meal together. With that said, any bowls you might want to donate back from previous years can be dropped off at our shelter or if you have a bowl, you just want to reuse, feel free to bring it with you the night of the event. We do have a very limited number of bowls right now that we can sell.”
She invites the community to participate in this event with the shelter.
“Please join us as we restart this wonderful community event that will help us continue to be a place of refuge and fresh starts,” she said.
For more information call First Light Mission at 574-534-2300, visit First Light Mission’s Facebook page or the website at https://firstlightmission.org.