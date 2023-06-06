GOSHEN — First Light Mission will be holding its first ever garage sale Thursday through Saturday at their new facility located at 801 W. Wilkinson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Items for sale include a variety of new curtains, light fixtures, sheet sets, baby and pet items. In addition, there will be some gently used clothes and furniture for sale. All proceeds will go to First Light Mission and their programming.
Mindy Morehead, director of the shelter, explained that all of the items for sale were donated by New Life Church as well as a few individual donors for this garage sale.
“We were donated 13 pallets of amazon product from a church and so we decided it would be a great fundraising opportunity for us,” Morehead said.
This garage sale opens an opportunity to connect with staff of First Light Mission, Morehead looks forward to growing relationships with the neighbors this weekend.
“I hope that we have a great turn out and get rid of everything,” she said. “It would be nice to see the neighbors come and get to know us a little bit better since we will all be out and available during the sale.”
She finished with stating that if anyone in the community has gently used furniture, household products or clothing they would like to donate for the garage sell they are welcome to do so until Thursday at 10 a.m.
“We continue to be appreciative of the community support of the shelter and hope to see many of you this weekend,” Morehead said.
For more information or to donate visit firstlightmission.org or call 574-534-2300.