GOSHEN — VolksFest is the theme of today’s First Fridays in downtown Goshen.
Volkswagen owners and fans are invited to enjoy a showcase of Michiana-owned Volkswagen Buses and Beetles on Washington Street, along with other offerings.
All of the usual First Fridays fun will be on tap from 5 to 9 p.m. – food trucks, a beer tent, live music and in-store promotions, according to information provided by event organizers.
Event highlights include:
- VW showcase on Main Street
- Free live music by Lalo Cura and Broken Wanderer on the First Fridays stage
- Children can check out a collection of live fish from the Elkhart River and learn about the area watershed on East Washington Street
For First Fridays in-store promotions and sales, go online to downtowngoshen.org.
Some of the food and drink vendor will include: First Fridays Beer Tent featuring Goshen Brewing Co. and Ruhe 152, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Kona Ice and Rulli's food truck.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., will be giving away free chili-cheese dogs on the lawn. They will be serving from 5-7:30 p.m.
The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., will have Warsteiner Dunkel in bottles for a limited time.
The Energy Well, 121 W. Washington St., will be open at its main location, but from 5 to 8 p.m., they will be in front of Meraki Art Co. on Main Street with a special menu of cold drinks, one-day only smoothie flavors and giveaways.
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will be hosting two local authors, who will be signing their books from 6-8 p.m. Poetry lovers can meet Victoria Lauren (on Instagram as @victorialaurenauthor), author of “Crescendo of Chaos,” a poetry compendium exploring what it means to be human. Historical fiction lovers can meet Judy Steffen Lambert, author of the historical novel “Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies” published by First Edition Design Publishing.
Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., will have live music by Waterbound String Band.
At the newly renovated Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., people can tour the theater from 6 to 9 p.m. and enjoy free popcorn.
