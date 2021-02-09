GOSHEN — After nearly a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, officials with Goshen’s First Fridays event have announced plans to return to in-person festivities Feb. 27 with the Fire & Ice Festival.
Adrienne Nesbitt, a representative of Eyedart Creative Studio, went before the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon to outline plans for the upcoming festival and to make a number of requests related to the logistics of hosting the event.
“We’ve been working hard to figure out how best to do this community event safely,” Nesbitt told the board. “I’ve been in contact with the health department, and we’re working on our safety plan with the health department for this event.”
Elkhart County is currently listed at level yellow on the Indiana Department of Health’s metrics map, which indicates moderate community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Under the yellow designation, social gatherings are recommended to be no more than 100 people, and events and social gatherings may take place at up to 50% capacity when all other guidelines, including social distancing, face coverings, and plans to mitigate COVID-19 are in place.
In keeping with those guidelines, Nesbitt indicated that First Fridays officials decided to host the upcoming festival on a Saturday, rather than a Friday, with the idea being that attendees will be able to maintain a safer environment with greater social distancing when not restricted to the shorter timeline of a typical Friday evening event.
“We are on a Saturday, instead of a Friday evening, hoping that attendees and families spread out throughout the entire day, instead of a concentrated three-hour timeframe,” she said of the change.
Nesbitt went on to request that the event’s hosts be allowed to close Main Street from Lincoln Avenue to Jefferson Street for the duration of the event, which will run from 8 a.m. until midnight.
“That gives us two blocks that can have additional room for attendees to spread out, to move around, to give our ice carvers some space, and to keep everyone at a nice social distance,” Nesbitt said. “So, that would require no parking indicators, as well as them being closed on that Saturday from 8 a.m. until midnight.
“We’ve also requested to borrow two dozen barricades from the street department,” she added. “This is just to help with more social distancing to keep people back from our ice carvers, to keep people back from our fire dancers, and to just have a good separation as people are moving around this event.”
In preparation for the festivities, Nesbitt also received permission from the board to set up a no parking designation on the north side of East Washington Street from 6 to 10 a.m. Feb. 26 to allow for the delivery and unloading of the ice blocks that will be used during the festival.
“We’re actually having the ice delivered on Friday morning, which has been typical. But it’s a large semi-truck that rolls in, and then the street department helps us unload that ice and distribute it,” she said of the request. “The street department brings in a fork lift to get those pallets off of the truck, and it’s really nice to be very central before we start throwing things on hand carts and taking it in the six-block radius of where ice blocks are going.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for a lane closure along Skyview Road beginning Monday and concluding Friday. The closure is needed in order to allow NIPSCO to upgrade existing gas facilities for Lippert Components.
• Approved a $28,850 contract with L&M Electric to provide the 2021 Civil City electrical maintenance services, the scope of which includes supplies, equipment and/or materials for the electrical maintenance of the city’s traffic signals, lighting, buildings and airport lighting on an on-call basis.
• Approved a $39,488 contract with Middlebury Electric to provide the 2021 utilities electrical maintenance services for the Goshen water and wastewater facilities. The scope of the contract includes services, supplies, equipment and/or materials for the maintenance repair and/or replacement of electrical and other associated equipment for the city’s water and wastewater utilities on an on-call basis.
• Approved a $41,388 contract with Lexipol to conduct a comprehensive review of the Goshen Fire Department’s policy manual and daily training bulletins and implement revisions. Work on the project is to be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.
• Approved a $124,777 contract with Eaton Corp. for the replacement of aging switchgear and breaker equipment at the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Plant. Work on the project is to be completed by May 14, 2021.
