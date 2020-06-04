GOSHEN — With large social gatherings still forbidden due to COVID-19, Goshen’s popular First Fridays event will celebrate its 14th anniversary this Friday with a free mask giveaway aimed at encouraging safe and courteous shopping experiences at Goshen’s downtown businesses for the remainder of the month.
“While we have to celebrate at a safe social distance and limit crowd numbers, we are still excited to mark our anniversary month with fanfare,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director with Eyedart Creative Studio, which coordinates First Fridays. “Our birthday wish is a month-long celebration of love for Goshen’s locally-owned businesses.”
As part of that goal, an information tent will be set up at 133 S. Main St. from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday where First Fridays team members will be passing out free face masks and providing a list of businesses that are open and accepting customers.
The group is also encouraging downtown shoppers to use the #lovegoshen hashtag on social media as another way of showing support for Goshen’s downtown businesses throughout the month.
“Because of the governor’s edict of no gatherings of more than (100) people, we’re going to be there passing out free masks, and we’re just asking the community to support the downtown businesses all month long,” Nesbitt said of the event.
Indiana is currently in Stage 3 of the state’s five-stage Back On Track plan for gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
With Stage 3, social gatherings are limited to 100 people or less, which makes hosting traditional First Fridays events, which can draw thousands of people to Goshen’s downtown, impossible given the current restrictions.
Asked what it’s been like trying to keep the spirit of First Fridays alive during these trying times, Nesbitt said the event’s team has definitely had to get creative, while also always keeping the overall goal of the event — to support downtown businesses — at the forefront.
“I mean, we’re just going to the roots of why we have the events that we have, and what their purpose is. And the purpose of First Fridays is to support the downtown brick and mortar businesses,” Nesbitt said. “So, while we know that the community loves and enjoys First Fridays, our goal is to continue to let the community know which businesses are open, what hours they are open, how to be respectful of those businesses, and get people to come down and support the small, locally-owned businesses.”
While large gatherings are out for now, Nesbitt said the team is eagerly awaiting the implementation of Stage 5 of the state’s Back on Track plan, which effectively lifts all remaining restrictions on social gathering size, with the exception of social distancing requirements. As currently planned, Stage 5 is set to go into effect on July 4.
“With the way that Elkhart County’s (virus) numbers are looking right now, we’re staying focused on supporting the businesses and doing everything we can from that standpoint. And when it seems like it’s a safer time and place, we will then look at supporting bringing back events, for sure,” Nesbitt said of the team’s future plans. “But for right now, we’re sticking with our goals.”
As for what those future First Fridays events might look like in a post-COVID-19 world, and how they might change, Nesbitt said only time will tell.
“I mean, I’m not a fortune teller. But I think that this community loves its small businesses, and I think that this community rallies around and supports those locally owned businesses that are the majority of the downtown,” Nesbitt added. “As for what social events, and gatherings, and entertainment will look like, I think that those things have constantly changed over the years, and so there’s no reason why now it wouldn’t continue to change. I mean, that’s the nature of the world, and human nature, and life. So, I think everybody recognizes that until things are safer, things have to be modified.”
WHEN IT’S SAFE
For her part, Julie Hershberger, co-owner of Ignition Music Garage in downtown Goshen, said she’s a huge fan of First Fridays, and is looking forward to seeing it return to its former glory, whenever and however that may be.
“I love First Fridays. It’s just a great way for the community to come together,” Hershberger said during a visit to her store Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously it brings people downtown, which is good for business. But for me, the best part is just getting to see people I haven’t seen in a while. I mean, I have friends from Elkhart who are almost like family to me, and they always come for First Fridays. So, I always know that that’s the day that I’ll be able to see them, and check in with them.”
But however much she might miss the downtown staple, she was quick to note that for her, the health of her customers and the community is paramount, and she is perfectly fine with the event maintaining its reduced scope for long as it’s prudent to do so.
“I definitely want them to come back, but only when it’s safe. And I don’t even know when that would be,” she said of the situation. “I hope one day we’ll be able to get back to doing stuff like that again.”
To find a list of ways to support Goshen’s local businesses, see who is open throughout the month, and review each establishment’s safety policies, visit downtowngoshen.org.
