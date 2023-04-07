GOSHEN — It was a sunny and mild Good Friday, as well as First Friday, in Goshen.
Kids had a chance to meet the East Bunny at Goshen First Church starting at around 6 p.m.
“It’s been great,” Pastor Diana Siegel said about how Holy Week has gone. “We had a Monday-Thursday service and a Good Friday service. We’re having a sunrise service and pancake breakfast Sunday before our regular 9 o’clock Easter service.”
Pam Lichty’s grandson, Gavin Nyce, 11, was the first to get an Easter Basket from the Easter Bunny.
“This is the first year we’ve done this,” Lichty said about the church event. “We’ve been planning every First Friday for the last few months to have something for the community.”
With an April First Friday’s theme of “Spring into Action,” downtown businesses were taking part in the event as well, with many supporting Goshen-area non-profits, donating a portion of their profits to an organization of their choice.
“First Friday’s is getting to the community together,” said Melissa Miller, an agent with Cressy and Everett, who is sponsoring The Post, a Goshen-based agency.
To learn more, visit goshen.org/first-fridays.