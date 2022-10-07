GOSHEN — First Fridays goers braved the chill Friday evening for a Harvest Festival and Goshen College’s Homecoming in downtown Goshen.
Robert Gilbert, New Paris, noted the chilly weather when he arrived in the early evening.
“We just got here but it’s going pretty good,” he said.
The monthly fall event was starting to get lively shortly before 6 p.m., with Main and Washington Streets blocked off and a stage for live music, specifically for the return of Los Ortega, being set up on Washington.
Because Harvest Festival fell at the beginning of Goshen College’s Homecoming weekend, there were events celebrating that occasion as well.
Some vendors tried to combine fun with a bit of business.
“We’re trying to get the word out that we have a new assisted living community in Goshen,” said Angela Wentz, director of marketing and sales for Green Oaks Goshen, who had a booth set up on Main Street, near the Goshen Theater, adding that they were at the event to celebrate the “Seven Dimensions of Wellness.”
Other businesses and groups that had a presence at the event included The Villages, Sam and Mary Rulli’s Pizza, the Wiener Shack, All Over Creations, Camp Carnage and Goshen Moose and many others, as well as a number of local candidates for public office. In addition, Goshen Health sponsored a tent, in the 100 block of East Washington Street, with private areas for nursing mothers, changing tables, and complimentary diapers and wipes.
Kristin Saner is one of the five co-owners of Fables Books, which was not only open for business on Main Street during the event, but in fact opened only on First Fridays three years ago when the store first opened.
“It’s the best traffic of the month,” Saner said, adding that they often have local authors have book signings in the store during First Fridays due to the increased foot traffic, with three authors there Friday during this month’s event. “It’s just a great way of engaging with the community to show we have a thriving downtown.”
