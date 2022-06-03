GOSHEN — By shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Goshen’s First Fridays event for June was underway.
“It’s a little slow so far, but it will pick up,” said event staff member Neil King at about 5:44 p.m., adding that he expected more people to start showing up as they leave work for the day, probably by 7 p.m.
With the event centered, in effect, at the intersection of Main and Washington streets downtown, both sides of each street were lined for about a block in each direction. Vendors such as Ignition Vinyl, Kettle Korn, All Over Creations, She, Goshen Health, the Goshen Historical Society and others were represented, and dozens, possibly hundreds, of people were out and about taking part in the event themed Sidewalk Days.
“It’s going good,” said Cristian Cruz, who had dinner with his son, Amada, age 1, and Chris Lipsey. “Good weather and good food, too.”
To learn more visit about First Fridays visit downtowngoshen.org.