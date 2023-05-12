GOSHEN — Days of workshops on a variety of fiber artistry styles will be available in June during the Elkhart County Quilt Fiber Expo June 8-10.
Preregistration is ongoing. This three-day event will provide nine hands-on half-day and full-day workshops, nine presentations in a theatre setting, 11 free demonstrations, a quilt and fiber show and exhibits, and over 16 vendors for shopping, including a yarn truck from Arkansas.
“It’s celebrating all this wonderful talent that we have in our area,” said committee member Mary Ann Lienhart Cross in a news release. “We just want all these wonderful weavers and knitters and quilters in our area to have an opportunity to show their talents.”
The first event of its kind, the ECQFE will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and 9, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, at the Northern Indiana Event Center at the RV/MH Hall of Fame located off C.R. 17 at 21565 Executive Parkway.
Dozens of classes, ranging from hand quilting to wool embroidery and even roving will be taught, three classes going at the same time.
“There’s just a whole lot out there and we just thought it was time that we bring people together and share our passions and our knowledge,” said Lienhart Cross in the release.
Committee member, demonstrator, and workshop leader, Maggie Schnaars, has been weaving for about 10 years.
“It’s one of those crafts that I picked up,” she said. “It’s very freeing because you’re not restricted to a pattern.”
Her workshop, “Freestyle Weaving on a Rigid Heddle Loom,” is a beginner’s look at texture and an entry-level weaving workshop rolled into one. Weaving is the process of interlocking fibers and threads into right angles. Schnaars likened it to the potholder projects children do in grade school - because that is the basics of weaving.
“It’s much more complicated than that but the process is very similar,” she explained. “You can describe freestyle weaving as not working from a pattern and really, it’s more about your choice of colors and textures…The materials will all be put out for them to choose from but I won’t be telling them what to pick and what to make. They will be choosing their own pattern.”
The workshop will be three hours long and students will leave with projects completed that are about 10 inches wide and made from a variety of mixed materials including yarn, ribbon, possibly wood or bark, and even paper.
“This class is kind of fun for people who have never woven because there really are no restrictions,” Schnaars said. Instead, students are asked to bring a photo of a landscape they enjoy for inspiration.
Free demonstrations will be in the show and vendor area. On June 8, they include needling felting by Maggie Schnaars, cork jewelry by Lynn Gerard, ruler techniques in piecing by Sharon Marring, and tools of the trade in wool applique by Barbie Brooks. Friday’s free demonstrations are cotton spinning by Melvenea Hodges, finishing steeks and bobbles by Jean Burstfield, glue basting sewing techniques by Beth Raker, and easy weaving by Kris Peterson. Saturday demonstrations are twists and turns of cables by Susan Weller, three ways to spin by Shirley Hershberger, pre-Vikin nalbinding by Ken Kniesly, and sewing hacks by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross.
There will also be workshops throughout the weekend expo. Costs vary from $45-$85, and some also require kit fees, and some also have a supply list participants should purchase or acquire ahead of the event. Sewing machines are provided on-site for workshop, which include:
On June 8, Tammy Gardner, a Quiltworx certified instructor, will offer an all-day paper piecing quilt workshop. She has designed the “Elkhart Blazing Star” pattern and kit, especially for the Expo. Saloma Slabaugh is teaching “The Art of Hand Quilting”; “Shattered,” her own paper pieced small project pattern, is being taught by Connie Kauffman; and fiber pro, Maggie Schnaars, is teaching “Freestyle Weaving on a Rigid Heddle Loom.”
On June 9, Laurie Bender will teach “Ruler Work Quilting,” Jeanne Heyerly will teach “ Spicy Spiral Table Runner,” Barbie Brooks will teach “Artistic Embroidery Stitching,” and Chelane Priller will teach “Radioactive with Deb Tucker Rulers.”
On June 10, Lynn Gerard will teach “Sewing a Cork,” Julene Fitch will teach “Knit Like a Pirate,” and Carolyn Blackburn will teach “Sewing a Clear Organized Project Bag.
Textile appraising will also be available. AQS Certified Quilt and Textile Appraiser Donna Kooistra will be available by appointment in the exhibit area for appraisals.
Presentations are $10 each. Pre-registration is encouraged as theater seating is limited to 70 participants.
Topics for June 8 are: “Barking Up the Right Tree,” by Lynn Gerard; “Influence and Inspiration – The Indianapolis Star Quilt Contest 1976 -1987,” by Xenia E. Cord and Mary Jane Eichacker-Kaufman; “Organization in Sewing, Fiber, Crafting and Ergonomics,” by Annetta Jones.
Topics for June 9 are: “Textile Traditions in Folk Costume from Around the World,” by Melvenea Hodges; “Amish Quilt Trunk Show: History & Stories,” by Rebecca Haarer; and “Upcycling for a Great Cause - Soup of Success,” by Betsy Ayrea.
Topics for June 10 are: “All Wool & Then Some!,” with Barbie Brooks; “Color Speaks,” by Susan Ginther and Jo Willis; and “The History of Rug Hooking,” by Tracey C. Burns.
They hope to expand it next year, but for now, in its first year, the committee has scheduled plenty to do, see and learn.
Online registration for the ECQFE is now open and will close May 24. Walk-in registration on-site will also be taken at the ECQFE. The first 500 registrants will receive the very first ECQFE show pin in the Expo bag. The entry price of $15 includes entry for all three days and access to view the quilt and fiber show and exhibits, all free demonstrations, and vendor shopping.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyquiltfiberexpo.org.