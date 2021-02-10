GOSHEN — Plans to relocate the city’s South Fire Station took a major step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members granted a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, for approval of a $12,500 contract with the BKV Group to conduct a New South Fire Station study, the results of which will be used to find a new location for the station that allows for better coverage of the city’s entire south side. The station is currently located at 1203 College Ave.
Commission members in September of 2020 had granted permission for the issuance of a request for proposals seeking firms interested in preparing such a study for the city, and in November of 2020 the BKV Group was selected as the firm of choice to oversee the study.
“As demonstrated in their proposal that was provided at that meeting, they have extensive experience with fire station design with more than 130 similar projects in their portfolio,” Hutsell told the commission Tuesday. “In addition, their cost was substantially less than the other proposals received.”
Prior to issuing the RFP, Hutsell noted that her department had identified a site along Dierdorff Road, near the intersection of Greencroft Drive, as a top choice for the station’s potential relocation. That site in turn will serve as a jumping off point for the BKV Group’s study, she explained.
“Their compensation includes $9,000 for the tasks detailed within the RFP, an additional $2,000 allowance if additional locations are analyzed beyond the initially proposed location on Dierdorff, and a $1,500 reimbursement allowance for travel-related and printing expenses,” Hutsell said of the contract. “In total, the agreement includes a not-to-exceed cost of $12,500, and the timeline for the project is four months from the date the agreement is executed and they are given notice to proceed.”
SCOPE OF SERVICES
According to Hutsell, the general purpose of the approved study will be to evaluate new locations for the existing south station, including benefits to the services provided based upon selected location, identification of the desired elements to be incorporated, and site design for the preferred site, including development of a site plan, building design and associated cost estimates.
Once those tasks have been completed to the satisfaction of the commission, the final study documents will then guide the full design and construction of the new south station, she explained.
Along those lines, she noted that the commission’s Five-Year Capital Plan currently includes a $200,000 allocation toward design of the new south fire station, as well as a $2.5 million allocation toward actual construction of the facility.
SITE LOCATION ANALYSIS
As approved, the contract includes a total of five primary tasks which the BKV Group must complete as part of the study, the first of which is site location analysis.
“The city has had preliminary discussions regarding acquisition of a parcel of land on Dierdorff Road. The consultant will analyze the proposed location’s suitability based on the criteria outlined by the city,” the contract states. “Consultant will utilize GIS drive-time simulations to analyze the service areas based on optimum response times and current response times at different times of the day, simulating various traffic volumes, which impact response times.”
According to the contract, work under Task 1 may include the following:
• Geocoding and analyzing historic dispatch data to calibrate the coverage model based on actual response times
• Analyzing the current coverage area and response times of existing station locations
• Determining predicted coverage areas and response times for the proposed site identified by the city
• Preparing a written report including a summary of the analysis, methodology and all associated maps
The contract notes that data collected during Task 1 should establish the baseline of current fire department coverage and identify potential gaps, along with service overlaps based on current station locations that lead to inefficient dispatch loads.
“Consultant should evaluate the location identified by the city to determine if it provides improved coverage and lessens overlap areas through response time scenarios,” the contract states. “If it is determined that the proposed site is not feasible, the consultant will explore and identify up to three additional sites and provide a written report summarizing the analysis, methodology and all associated maps for the additional sites.”
PROGRAM OF REQUIREMENTS
Task 2 of the study calls for preparation of a Program of Requirements, or POR, a primary component of which involves the BKV Group conducting interviews with fire department staff and other key city staff to identify current and future needs intended to be served by a new fire station.
“From these interviews and on-site observations at the three existing city-operated fire stations, the consultant shall prepare a Program of Requirements for the proposed new station,” the contract states. “This POR will include interior and exterior space requirements, site requirements and possible expansion options for the new facility.”
SCHEMATIC BUILDING/SITE DESIGN
Task 3, defined as schematic building and site design, is itself divided into three separate subsections, the first of which, Subsection A, calls for completion of an initial building and site study.
“This will include the development of several options for building and site plans to determine efficient layouts for the proposed new fire station, utilizing the preferred site identified during Task 1,” the contract states. “Initially, only basic building and site plan diagrams will be developed to determine options for accommodating current and projected future needs.
“The consultant shall limit its efforts in this phase of planning to only those things necessary to provide the city with accurate information to allow for an informed decision regarding the direction of future planning efforts,” the contract continues. “The goal is to determine the basic size, shape and site layout of a new facility for city approval before moving on to more detailed designs.”
Subsection B of Task 3 calls for the development of a final schematic design for the proposed new fire station.
“This will include scaled floor plans, site plan and a basic 3D building and site model along with basic exterior color rendering and perspectives,” the contract states. “Based on the city’s feedback, the consultant shall revise the designs for final approval.”
Rounding out the three subsections is Subsection C, which calls for the development of final computer-generated exterior building renderings for the new station.
“These renderings should be high quality and contain more detail than those provided in the initial building and site study making them more suitable for public presentation, fundraising efforts and future design development,” the contract states. “Limitations to revisions included in the final building renderings should be detailed in the consultant’s proposal.”
OPINION OF COST
Task 4 of the study calls for preparation of an opinion of cost, which includes both a preliminary opinion of probable construction cost, or OPC, and an opinion of probable project cost.
According to the contract, the OPC will be based on current industry standard square foot cost for site development and new construction for typical fire stations being built in this area, while the opinion of probable project cost will include typical non-construction costs such as fees and other project specific non-recurring costs.
“This will allow the city to prepare a more complete overall project budget,” the contract states.
FINAL REPORT
Concluding the study is Task 5, which calls for the BKV Group to prepare a final study report for review by both the commission and Goshen City Council.
“The final report will include the deliverables prepared during the development of the study,” the contract states. “The consultant shall also be required to present the final report to the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and to the Goshen Common Council in a public forum to discuss the study, development process and final conclusions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.