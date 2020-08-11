MILFORD — Commonwealth Engineers was chosen to help the town with upcoming water projects in a special meeting held by the Town Council recently.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said after Thursday’s meeting that she and Water Superintendent Steven Marquart and council member Ken Long formed a committee to interview five engineering firms and chose Commonwealth as the firm that would best meet their needs.
Town Council President Doug Ruch and Town Attorney Jay Rigdon commended the committee for their work and Rigdon said he had years of experience with Commonwealth and they were a dependable firm.
Gall said a water audit could be done by the town but the validation has to be done by someone else. They approved Commonwealth doing that validation at a cost of $1,700.
Laura Varga, a business development manager from Commonwealth’s Crown Point office, and engineer Andrew Robarge, who were present at the meeting, discussed asset management plans for water and wastewater and the benefits of having asset management plans.
Gall said having asset management plans and rate studies will help the town better prepare and pay for future projects as the infrastructure starts to age.
Robarge said he would bring a proposal to the next meeting. Commonwealth also received permission to apply for a U.S. Department of Rural Development drinking water study grant.
