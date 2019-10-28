GOSHEN — With nearly every facility under the Goshen Community Schools umbrella having been damaged by a major hail storm that swept through the city in early June, Goshen school board members Monday voted to appoint South Bend-based Weigand Construction as the construction manager tasked with overseeing all necessary repairs.
“That hail damage, as you’re aware, hit almost every building, damaged both mechanical equipment, roofs, etc., and caused several million dollars in damage,” Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for GCS, said in introducing the request Monday. “So Liberty Mutual, our insurance company, has authorized the use of a construction manager to manage the project at multiple facilities, as well as a clerical person that will be working out in the maintenance area to help coordinate all of the scheduling for multiple roof projects. We’ll be touching pretty much every roof and facility for damages over the next several months, and trying to do emergency repairs.”
According to Kitchen, Weigand’s construction management fee will be 4.85% of the cost of all required work, the total amount of which has not yet been determined, as the overall scope of the damage is still being assessed.
“Some of the leaks didn’t show up until we had the major rain events in the past few weeks, and the freeze and thaw cycle that we’ll get over the winter will show us more damages,” she explained of the ongoing assessment process.
However, Kitchen did note that Liberty Mutual, as GCS’s property and casualty insurance carrier, will cover all expenses associated with repairs, replacement, construction management and the clerical person who will be hired to assist with the paperwork and scheduling of work for the project.
GCS in turn will cover any expenses related to upgrades of replacement materials, she said.
“We expect next Tuesday or Wednesday Liberty Mutual’s team to fly up from Texas to meet with Weigand ... to move ahead on scheduling and starting the project,” Kitchen added of the project timeline. “Most work will happen obviously in the spring.”
A motion to approve Weigand’s appointment as construction manager for the project was passed unanimously.
