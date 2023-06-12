GOSHEN — After taking on new ownership in April, Black Squirrel Golf Club is continuing to set off fireworks once again. The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved the golf course to have the firework show on July 2 at 10 p.m.
Grant Sassaman, owner and operator of Black Squirrel Golf Club, requested to return to setting off fireworks, something that started in 2014. The show will have a new name this year: Fireworks on the Fairway. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the 30-minute show, and it is free for the community.
Sassaman got the fire department’s approval, and he’s hoping to get off-duty police officers to help out with road control. The owner was approved for no parking signs and to bring in resident-only signs.
One side of the parking lot at the golf course will be closed for the fireworks. Instead, residents can park at the Goshen Junior High School, Goshen Intermediate School, First Baptist Church, the Life Center and other unused portions of land in the housing addition on the north side of the course on Plymouth Avenue.
Sassaman said the city has been a sponsor of the firework show in the past, so any help, whether now or in the future, is appreciated.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said some of the money that has been put to the fireworks show there previously has been shifted, but things could be different in the future.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of people excited to have those fireworks back in that area, so thank you,” he said.
Sassaman said he would love the city to be involved, and he invited Gina Leichty, the soon-to-be mayor on June 16, to speak at the event.
Leichty said she’d think about it.
Other items to come before the board include:
• Bids for a reconstruction project at 10th street were discussed. CNE Excavating Inc. bid $4.5 million and $232,700 for the first alternative bid. Niblock Excavating bid $4 million, with $210,987 for the first alternative and $410,500 for the second. Rieth-Riley Construction Co. bid $5.8 million, then $242,767 for the first alternative and $390,549 for the second. Finally, H&P Construction bid $4.6 million and $223,436 for the first alternative.
• The parking lot adjacent to Goshen Brewing Co. will be closed from Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. through Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. for a pickleball tournament.
• The alley north of East Lincoln between Main Street and Fifth Street will be closed on June 24 from 3-11 p.m. to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Common Spirits.
• The Wholesome Tortilla requested a sandwich board and a placemat for the business.
• The legal department came to an agreement with Vander Wey & Sons Masons for tuckpointing and waterproofing at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., for $2,280 and at the Goshen Water Department treatment plant, 308 N. Fifth St., for $11,000. The legal department also agreed to Fire Catt’s request for services for annual fire hose testing from 2023 through 2025 for $6,820, contingent on the cost of incidentals such as fuel.
• A contract with Abonmarche, a civil engineering company, and the engineering department was approved for a work survey to be done for Abshire Park’s parking lot. Abonmarche was the lowest responsive bidder on May 10 at $19,500.
• The engineering department was approved for a road closure on Wilson Avenue and West Lafayette Street due to Niblock installing new asphalt from June 19 through July 7. During construction, Niblock will have partial lane restrictions there and along the streets at West Jackson Street, Burdick Street and Murray Street. Janus Motorcycles and neighborhood residents will retain accessibility.
• The board also approved a road closure at West Park due to valve work by NIPSCO between Greene Road and Greenway Drive on June 12.
• During the Goshen Stormwater Board meeting, post-construction plans were approved at 1773 Ardmore Court, Bearcat Corporation, Viewrail Realty Plant 6, and Waterford Commons Business Park North Lots 6 and 7.
• A public hearing for a rental property at 425 N. Ninth St., scheduled for Monday, was continued to Oct. 23. The owner of the property, Christopher Jones, and the Goshen Building Department came to an agreement with a schedule for needed repairs and structural deficiencies caused by a fire, dilapidation and poor remodeling practices.
• A public hearing, for 907 ½ S. Main St., owned by Ron Davidhizar, was canceled as necessary repairs were made over the weekend.