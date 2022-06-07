GOSHEN — On Sunday, Goshen firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 1613 William Henry Lane that caught fire approximately 10:39 p.m.
According to Battalion Chief Scott McDowell there were five people in the home, along with three dogs at the time of fire. It took about 45 minutes to obtain control of the fire. The family is displaced at this time and the home was a total loss. The cause is under investigation, but the preliminary cause is believed to be fireworks that were improperly disposed of.