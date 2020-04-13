GOSHEN — Reconstruction work on Kercher Road will require the closure of Firethorne and Sourwood drives for about two weeks beginning today in order to limit traffic disruptions in the area.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to allow Rieth-Riley Construction to temporarily close Firethorne and Sourwood drives to traffic as they work on reconstructing the eastbound lane of Kercher Road.
“Rieth-Riley Construction continues to work on Kercher Road, Phase 2. Current construction activity has them working on the south side of Kercher Road,” Sailor said of the project. “We did the westbound lane last year, so now they’re flipping over and doing the eastbound lane. And so, as part of that, they’re doing stormwater utilities and subgrade pavement treatment, so they can’t have any traffic during that time.”
Sailor noted that Rieth-Riley needs to close the two drives beginning today, with plans to reopen the drives on April 30.
The requested closures were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Warren C. O’Neal III from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Tuesday.
• Approved a $50,850 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. to provide well cleaning and maintenance services for the city.
