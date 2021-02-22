GOSHEN — The weather is starting to turn toward spring and with that comes the melting of the ice that has covered local bodies of water.
Venturing onto the ice can be a fun time, but use extreme caution, local firefighters warn.
Monday morning the Goshen Fire Department held a ice rescue training exercise in the pond at Shanklin Park. Goshen Fire Department Assistant Chief of Training Anthony Powell said, “Some things we want the general public to be aware of is that it is warming up and the ice is getting thinner (and) it's melting, so we want them to be aware of that. Just be very cautious if they decide to go out on the ice. We would recommend not going out on the ice right now as warm as it is getting.”
With ice fishing is a popular pastime in the area, there is a lot of risk involved with that sport.
Powell said, “They recommend around 3 to 4 inches (to be safe.) However in just (the short) amount of time we’ve been out here and with the water hitting the ice. The edges of the ice that we’ve made our hole in are starting to break away, so it's a lot thinner than what people think it is right now.”
With the ice and snow starting to melt the melting water can also create havoc in low lying areas. Powell said, “As this snow starts to melt ... it's going to go into the rivers and open bodies of water and the water is going to rise.”
Ice rescue training is used to maintain proficiency and learn the needs of the department. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said, “I would definitely warn everybody that this time of the year that the ice is nice and thick since its been so cold, but it is starting to get thin already. Even today when I was out there in the water we watched the ice get a little thinner as we were pushing the water up and over it and it started breaking on us.
"I would say be very careful and know what you are doing. If it is your first time, find someone that knows what they are doing before you go out.”
A hands-on approach is a good way to asses the needs of a department. Stutsman said, “I try to join all of departments in either projects that they are doing or trainings just so I can better understand what they go through, so that’s why I came out today to join the firemen, experience what it is like to be in the cold water with their suits on, experience what is like to be rescued, and I also did a rescue myself (which) they showed me how to do that. It helps me as mayor better understand the equipment they need and what they go through. By knowing that I can better represent the department.”
Goshen Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Happer said, “It’s very important for us to keep doing this every year just to keep up on it. We always have new people we hire and get those guys trained and get them up to date on what we do. In the real case of an emergency this makes everyone more comfortable by doing multiple trainings get them used to what we do to get people out of the ice.”
Some words of wisdom from Happer, “Basically if you see a body of water that looks frozen over the best thing to do is to not walk on it. Just stay away from it. It’s just too dangerous. Too much unknowns. Bodies (of water), rivers, and ponds they have weak spots in the ice you can’t see. When you do fall through you are only going to last a couple of minutes trying to stay afloat before you freeze to death in the water.”
