SYRACUSE — The Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to a report of a barn fire with power tools inside, but no occupants, vehicles or animals, at 4:03 p.m. Thursday.
Upon the arrival of the first fire department personnel, flames were visible throughout the 24 foot by 26 foot storage structure, according to a news release.
"The structure fire was brought under control at 4:32 p.m.," the release stated. "Damage from the fire was contained to the storage building and contents with damages estimated at up to $70,000. Fire crews cleared the scene at 6:02 p.m."
The Benton Township Fire Department provided additional manpower and tankers. 20 firefighters from the Turkey Creek Fire Territory and the Benton Township Fire Department fought the structure fire and shuttled water to the scene. The Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory provided standby for any additional fire and EMS emergencies in Turkey Creek Township while crews battled the fire, the release added.
The property owners are Joseph and Judy French. The structure and contents are considered a total loss as a result of the structure fire with damages estimated at up to $70,000.00.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.