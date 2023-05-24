GOSHEN — Due to the recent passing of Goshen’s Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Nethercutt, five firefighters were promoted at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Wednesday.
A number of firefighters attended the meeting in support.
After confirmation from Fire Chief Danny Sink that the firefighters completed the necessary tests, each firefighter had to go to the front of the room to take an oath saying they will support the constitution of the United States, the constitution of Indiana and “faithfully and impartially discharge their duties.”
The first was Shane D. McKerchie. He advanced from fire lieutenant to assistant chief.
Camden L. Bontrager took his role as fire lieutenant after serving as the fire sergeant.
Matthew R. Stamm went from Inspector 1 to fire sergeant.
Jonathan M. Weishaupt was also a fire sergeant, but he moved up to EMS lieutenant.
Each man took the oath next to an important woman in their lives, except for Lucas T. Wickey. The new EMS sergeant stood at the front of the meeting with a baby in hand.
All of the new roles issued at the board meeting will take effect May 22.
Other items to come before the board included:
• A representative of Freedom Builders requested the closure of the sidewalk on Third Street for three days during the week of June 12 for builder repair at 101 S. Third St. from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• In addition to the original requests in January, Downtown Goshen Inc. asked for additional street closures for First Friday activities in 2023.
• The legal department requested approval for resolution 2023-15, which approves certain revised police department and policies and repeals various policies, effective May 29.
• The legal department requested approval from the mayor for two agreements with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC for providing financial management reports up to the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025 for Goshen’s Water Utility. The water utility costs $77,400, and the Goshen’s Sewer Utility costs $77,400.
• The engineering department requested approval for the Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor to sign the Indiana Finance Authorities Scope of Work Certification Form, which allows access to Type I and Type II funds valued at $45,000 for a lead service line inventory that checks the water for lead. More information will be provided at the Board of Works meeting on June 5.
• The department is expected to undergo a survey to install a fence and include a topographical survey for future development purposes at 1402 W. Wilden Ave. for $7,500 through Abonmarche.
• The engineering department was approved for a NIPSCO gas line road closure on Indiana Avenue from River Avenue to Wilden Avenue from May 30 through May 31 for gas line repairs and replacements.
• During the Goshen Stormwater Board meeting, the post-construction stormwater management plan for the Goshen Municipal Airport — H2 Aviation and East College Avenue Industrial Park were approved since they meet the requirements of City Ordinance 4329, which requires construction plans include a stormwater pollution prevention plan.