WOLCOTTVILLE — A firefighter is at an Indianapolis hospital recovering from injuries sustained when he and another firefighter were trapped in fire Saturday.
According to the Topeka Fire Department, while fighting a fire inside Beauty and the Bull, 5935 S. 075 West, Wolcottville, Saturday night, two firefighters were trapped in an attic. The attic flashed, fire officials reported, and cutoff their egress path. They sent out a mayday and other firefighters were able to locate them from below. The rescuing firefighters pulled the ceiling and were able to remove the trapped firefighters.
One of the firefighters is recovering from his injuries at a hospital in Indianapolis. Assisting with the fire were Johnson Township, Orange Township, Parkview EMS and LaGrange County Sheriff.
**This article will be updated.
