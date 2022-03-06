ELKHART — An Elkhart firefighter sustained a minor injury in a Sunday morning apartment fire.
The Elkhart Fire Department was dispatched to Avalon Woods Apartments, located 1613-201 Locust St., for a possible structure fire at 8:22 a.m., according to an EFD news release.
“The first arriving engine arrived and noted that the fire was not at this address but off of C.R. 7.,” the release stated. “EFD’s 3rd arriving engine quickly adjusted for the new location, arrived and reported black smoke coming from the roof/eves of a large one story detached garage with a possible apartment addition. Engine 6 deployed an attack line and fire suppression efforts began.
“Incident Command noted the address as 54298 C.R. 7, notified Elkhart Communication Center to update the location and cancel any incoming County Fire Units. Extinguishment was difficult due to high winds and limited access into the structure.”
After approximately thirty minutes, the fire was brought under control, with only small hot spots remaining. No civilian injuries were reported, and the firefighter who was injured was treated and transported to a local hospital for a minor injury.
“No fire extension to the home was noted and the family was not displaced,” the release said, adding that as of Sunday afternoon the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
