GOSHEN — January’s longstanding First Friday tradition, the Fire and Ice Festival, will bring professional ice carvers to storefronts throughout the downtown to transform 300-pound blocks of ice into timebound art, while fire dancers light the night sky this Friday.
The festivities will begin at noon, when live ice sculptors take to the streets. Live sculptors will be found at: First State Bank, 201 N. Main St.; ADEC, 114 E. Lincoln Ave.; Goshen Health at Maple Indian Cuisine, 127 S. Main St.; JoJo's Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.; The Nut Shoppe, Inc, 204 S. Main St.; The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.; Economic Improvement District at Ten Thousand Villages, 206 S Main St.; Cressy & Everett Real Estate, 210-A S Main St.; Green Oaks of Goshen at Planted Arrow, 211 S. Main St.; Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.; Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St.; and Economic Improvement District at Los Primos Mexican Grill, 124 W. Jefferson St.
Other carvings will be at Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham, LLP, 130 N. Main St.; Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St.; Goshen College at the Table @ 108, 108 N. Main St.; Julia King and Stuart Meade at Daycap, 109 E. Lincoln Ave.; Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln Ave.; Venturi Pizzeria, 123 E. Lincoln Ave.; Yardshark at The Goshen News, 114 S. Main St.; Biebs & Ash, 133 S. Main St.; Eyedart Creative Studios at Stacy Dechnik Bookkeeping, 115 E. Washington St.; Elkhart County Convention and Visitor's Bureau at East Washington at Main Street; Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.; The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St.; and Inn on South Fifth, 320 S. 5th St.
Fire dancers from Pyroscope Entertainment along with Dana LaDuct and Nick May will be performing from the alley on Main Street to East Washington Street from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cooler temperatures are also not a deterrent for this first Friday festival, with downtown shops and businesses featuring fiery food and beverage specials and free marshmallow roasting on the outdoor fires across the area. There will also be warming stations at Reverie, 201 S. Main St., and JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.
Participating downtown stores will also bring the heat during the one-day festival with fiery food and beverage specials and hot deals including Biebs & Ash, 133 S. Main St.; Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St.; Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.; Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St.; Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St.; Goshen Historical Society and Museum, 124 S. Main St.; JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.; Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St.; The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St.; South Side Soda Shop, 1122 S. Main St.; Table @108, 108 N. Main St.; Venturi Pizzeria, 123 E. Lincoln Ave.
The Imagination Spot will host a free kids’ craft from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Crafters will be able to create their own winter snow globe.
At the Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., each purchases is worth two tickets to one January show. Shows coming up are Steepwater Band on Jan. 14 and Them Coulee Boys on Jan. 20.
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host two local authors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. “Sophia’s Gift” by Karen B. Kurtz shares the true story of a wounded Confederate soldier’s friendship with child Sophia Strauss and his gift of a china doll. Jamie Ward, author of “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die” is the second author. In it, the reader is guided to all the best spots in the state with itineraries, tips, and ideas for the whole family.
Warm up with hot cocoa and doughnut holes at the Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., and enjoy visiting with museum staff and volunteers, and learning more about the history of Goshen. Every new member that signs up will receive a Steve Oyer Goshen Print of their choice.
The Boomer Boys will be at Goshen City Church, 203 N. Fifth St., playing music from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s in a fun and casual atmosphere. There will also be a baked potato bar and a selection of beverages.
For more information on the Fire & Ice Festival, visit downtowngoshen.org/events/2023-january.