BREMEN — A Bremen family’s home was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.
Bremen firefighters responded to the blaze at 1061 Plymouth/Goshen Trail around 7:45 a.m.
The fire is believed to have started in a rear area of the house — reducing an apparent back porch section to charred timbers — and then spread throughout the rest of the structure, according to Bremen Fire Chief Matt Neher.
An off-duty Bourbon firefighter saw the fire as he passed through the area and reported it, Neher said.
One person was in the home at the time and escaped without injury.
Henry Kuhns, the homeowner, was at work when the fire started, he said. He hopes he can eventually repair and restore the house.
“I hope to be able to. Nothing definite yet,” Kuhns said at the scene.
No firefighters were injured during the operation. Fire crews from Nappanee, Wakarusa and Madison Township assisted the Bremen Fire Department.
The fire was brought under control around 8:35 a.m., Neher said.
The cause is under investigation.
