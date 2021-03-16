GOSHEN — A Forest River RV laminating plant along College Avenue was heavily damaged by a fire Monday night.
Goshen firefighters are still at the scene today waiting for heavy equipment to arrive so they can extinguish large piles of Fiberglass that are still burning, according to Chief Dan Sink.
“It just got a great start and with the type of products and chemicals they had, it had a head start. We had multiple explosions on arrival,” Sink said. “It was a huge event.”
No one was injured fighting the fire, Sink said, adding he believes the plant was not in operation when the fire started.
Off-duty Goshen firefighters were called to the scene as well as crews from Concord Township Fire Department, which added its aerial ladder to the Goshen equipment used to fight the fire. While the fire was underway Jefferson Township firefighters manned Goshen’s Central Station and Elkhart Township firefighters manned Goshen’s College Avenue station.
Sink said the investigation into the cause of the fire will begin later today once firefighters don’t have to wear oxygen masks to enter the building. Sink added he doesn’t even know yet if entry can be done safely.
“We will be working out here all day,” Sink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.