GOSHEN — Goshen Stamping’s factory on 10th Street will be closed down for a least a few days after a fire there Wednesday morning, Goshen Fire Battalion Chief Rick Kauffman said.
The fire began at 5:11 a.m., according to an automatic fire alarm that alerted the department early Wednesday morning. Units responded to discover heavy fire.
The fire continued during the department’s shift change, though, with Kauffman’s crew covering the end duration of the fire.
“There was some pretty extensive damage,” he said. “The business is not operational at this time.”
Crews were still out early Wednesday afternoon monitoring the scene. Kauffman said as many as 18 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire, but that the building’s fire doors protected office spaces.
“The fire doors definitely worked,” he said.
Although the inspection isn’t yet complete, from Kauffman’s understanding, the fire started in an older part of the building where spot welding and other general manufacturing duties take place.
“To my knowledge, they’re still working on an exact cause and it’s definitely not an easy one to point to,” Kauffman said.