ELKHART — A two-story Elkhart home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage shortly after noon Friday. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
Elkhart firefighters were called to 816 Markle Ave. for a house fire. When they arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the house and smoke issuing throughout the roofline. Five fire engines, an aerial truck and four other vehicles responded.
Firefighters had the fire under control within a half hour, according to the fire report.
No one was in the house at the time of the fire. The fire report states that the fire started in the master bedroom. No cause was listed though and the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants with food and lodging as needed.
The fire report said the home was valued at about $150,000 and damage was estimated at $50,000. About $20,000 in contents were also damaged.
The home was insured, but not the contents, according to the fire report.
