GOSHEN — A Goshen home appears to be a total loss after a fire swept through it Monday night.
According to Goshen Fire Inspector Scott Thomas, Goshen firefighters were called to a fire at a single-story house at 808 S. Greene Road at 6:50 p.m. Firefighters arrived within seven minutes and found heavy fire at the home.
There were no injuries. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours and 20 minutes.
"It appears that it is more than likely a total loss," Thomas said.
