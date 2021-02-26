TOPEKA — An overheated welder apparently started a fire at a business near Topeka Friday.
Topeka firefighters, backed by a crew from Johnson Township, responded to Dalam Welding, 7665 S. 200 West, around 12:40 p.m.
Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender said a welding machine apparently overheated while it was up against the wall in the shop. A fire started and spread through the wall and some insulation.
Bender said the building wasn’t occupied at the time.
“There wasn’t anybody in the building at the time of the fire. They were all at lunch,” Bender said.
He added a person on their way back to the building saw smoke coming from it before firefighters were called.
The fire was brought under control in about a half hour. Firefighters then remained on the scene to ventilate smoke and check for smoldering hot spots, Bender said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.