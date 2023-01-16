BRISTOL — An American Red Cross shelter had been set up Monday afternoon at United Methodist Church in Bristol, to assist residents of nearby Golfview Manor apartments who were displaced in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Richard Marquis, an ARC volunteer at the center, said the building that was damaged had 24 apartments.
“We know that there were at lease eight that were involved in the fire,” Marquis said. “They have shut off electricity to the other 16.”
Assistant Chief Jim Hanes of the Bristol Fire Department confirmed that at least eight apartments were involved in the blaze. Hanes said the call for the fire came in at 4:14 p.m., in cold, clear weather conditions.
“It’s still under investigation with the state fire marshal’s office,” Hanes said by telephone Monday evening, adding that one firefighter was injured during the incident.
Marquis added that residents of the building that was damaged can come to the UMC shelter, at 201 S. Division St., if they need assistance, where caseworkers are assisting with recovery efforts. He also thanked the church for their assistance.
“The congregation has been so gracious,” he said.