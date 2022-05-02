GOSHEN — A Goshen house badly damaged by fire in early 2021 will be demolished within the next 30 days following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
The property is a duplex at 214 E. Clinton St., which was damaged by fire in May of 2021. Ron Davidhizar owns the property.
A public hearing regarding the property was originally held in December of 2021, during which Davidhizar sought permission from the board to refurbish the fire-damaged house.
The board’s members ultimately denied that request, though he was given the option of hiring a structural engineer to give recommendations for a rebuilding plan. Davidhizar was also ordered to secure all openings in the duplex within 15 days. The hearing was then continued to Jan. 24.
At the conclusion of the board’s Jan. 24 hearing, a motion was approved ordering that the home at 214 E. Clinton St. be demolished by March 31, with the understanding that Davidhizar would be notified of the decision in writing and given an opportunity to contest the decision.
That opportunity came during Monday’s meeting, when the board’s members held a follow-up hearing to determine whether Davidhizar should be allowed more time to refurbish the property, or if the original demolition order should stand.
However, by the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, the board’s members ultimately decided to stick with their original order for demolition of the property, and a motion was passed unanimously to allow the demolition order to stand and to have the property demolished within the next 30 days.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Patrick Martin to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Shane McKerchie to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved an agreement with Traffic Control Specialists Inc. totaling approximately $45,800 to provide road striping of certain city streets. All work on the project is to be completed by Aug. 31.
• Granted permission for the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade to take place on May 30.
