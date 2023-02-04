ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1315 Cone St. at approximately 5:28 a.m. Saturday.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire throughout the rear of the structure and smoke coming from the roofline," an EPD news release stated. "Fire crews attacked the fire from the front of the structure and searched for occupants. There were no occupants found and the fire was quickly knocked down."
There did not appear to be any full-time occupants living in the structure, the release added. The owner was notified of the fire, which apparently had started in the bathroom area. The structure was secured by the board-up company and the fire remains under investigation.