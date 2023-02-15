MILFORD — Assistant Fire Chief Steve Farber reported to the Milford Town Council Monday evening that the department responded to 17 fires in the last year.
Farber said five of those calls were assists, seven were in town and five were in the township.
Farber reminded residents to check their smoke alarms and if they don’t have one the fire department has some on hand. He also reported that they’re applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds with Kosciusko County for radios. The siren at the station is only working intermittingly so they’ll be getting that checked out.
The picture fundraiser is coming up so mailings will be going out with those details. The council approved a repair to the town’s engine’s governor control at a cost of $3,157.52 from Dunny’s Pump Service, Syracuse.
Police News
Milford Town Marshall Derek Kreider reported he received a grant from the Kosciusko County Foundation for a Kids Print ID System but he received $4,000 of the $5,221.50 cost, leaving a shortage of $1,221.50. The council approved paying that shortage out of Riverboat Funds. The department plans to offer the ID cards during Food Truck Fridays and other community events.
Kreider also reported he received three quotes for the repair of the 2015 patrol car, which has steering gear issues. The repairs have to be done at a dealership. Quotes were received from Eby Ford, $2,060.50, Kerlin Motors for $2,053.85 and a verbal quote only from Rice Ford at $1,086.27.
The council voted to accept the Kerlin Motors, Silver Lake since the third quote was only verbal. Kreider said he’d have to have the patrol car towed to the dealer.
Resolutions Passed
The council approved several resolutions including Resolution 2023-2, establishing policies and procedures for electronic filing and online bill paying; Resolution 2023-3m establishing which bills the clerk-treasurer can pay prior to a council meeting and Resolution 2023-6, an interlocal agreement between the town and Van Buren Township for the parks. Van Buren Township will give the town $750 a year to maintain the park and equipment.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a quote from Dan’s Tree Service for tree removal at a cost of $10,500.
• Approved the updated street standards.
• Got an update from Ryan LeReau of Commonwealth on the master utility study.
• Approved paying 60% of the cost of the master utility study to OCRA (Office of Community Rural Affairs) in the amount of $55,800.
• Set an executive session for Feb. 20 at 5:30 regarding litigation.
• Approved the purchase of two large grills for the park from Kay Park Recreation at a cost of $2,140.
• Heard Indiana Department of Environmental Management declared ponds officially closed so they can be filled in.
• Approved paying the Reach Alert invoice for $1,336.