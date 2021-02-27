GOSHEN — After a year of cancellations and postponements Goshen residents welcomed back First Friday’s Saturday.
The downtown Fire and Ice Festival, which was moved back from its normal early January calendar spot, was greeted by lots of smiles and cheer filled the streets and sidewalks.
The First Fridays event was moved to Saturday to allow for those attending to have more time to take in the event and spread out the crowd to achieve better social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Goshen resident Bre Daugherty was glad to be in attendance.
“It’s so great to be back downtown with my family," Daugherty said. "I think they did a really great job by blocking off the street so there’s a lot of room. It feels safe to be moving around even though we’re still trying to social distance. But it’s exciting to think that as we’re able to be together more that Goshen is going to still offer all these wonderful things for residents and families to be a part of downtown.”
Another attendee, Goshen resident Leah Richardson said, “I think it’s great that it's outside and the way that they blocked the road off and allowed extra space I think was really smart. It is a good way to do it.”
Downtown Goshen Fire and Ice Festival coordinator Adrienne Nesbitt said, “I think that it’s really nice to have an opportunity for families and community members to come out in a safe way and be out. It is a small step in moving back into something a little more normal.”
There were some hurdles in putting the event together, Nesbitt stated.
“Obviously the first one was a date change," she said. "Then working with the health department to make sure we are compliant and that people attending are going to be respectful and keep everybody safe. I just think it's a unique opportunity to get to see the carvers making the art before your very eyes and I think that is why people have loved this event for so long. We are so happy to still have given the carvers this opportunity because so many of their other events have been canceled.”
Fire Dancer Dana LaDuct said, “It's such a relief to see people smiling, people out having fun, just getting some fresh air.” Practice makes perfect. LaDuct stated, “I have been doing this for four years. I’ve come out to Goshen for the third time for Fire and Ice.”
LaDuct said his type of performance is a risky business.
“I wear all natural fibers and just practice, practice, practice, and take safety course,” he said.
Ice carver Patrick Hunsley, of Michigan City, said, “I’m glade people are coming together, having an event working with the health department, the community, and coming out here. It’s a lot of joy. A lot of people are coming out and enjoying it.” Ice carver Jim Houser, of Huntington said, “(For) the city of Goshen, this a great first step to get people back out and a step toward a new getting-back-to-a-normal-state and not being so scared. The pandemic is enough in its self. Getting out and getting some fresh air is a great step to get people back and get their emotions back intact.”
Kercher's Cider Shack owner Mollie Kieffer was at the street festival and said, “This is our first outing down to the Fire and Ice Festival. We just started this back in fall when we had all our stuff going on at our orchard. We started apple cider doughnuts with our cider. (Both) hot and cold cider.”
“I think that this is great event," Kercher added. "I know that they’ve been doing for as long as they’ve had First Friday’s. It’s always a good turnout. Everybody loves to see the fire dancers and the ice sculptures. Its nice with COVID you can social distance outside. You don’t have to be on top of everybody. It’s nice they closed Main Street, everyone can just walk downtown and be outside, and do something fun with the family and not really worry about everything else going on right now.”
