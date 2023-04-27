GOSHEN — Elkhart County Election Board members issued penalties to nearly 40 people who found themselves involved in election campaign finance fraud during last year’s election season Thursday evening.
The charges stem from the presumed cost of the mailer which was sent to Elkhart Township residents Oct. 29, at a cost of $11,770, through MapleCity Printing.
According to former mayor and current school board member Allan Kauffman, who also happened to be Goshen Community School board candidate Jose Elizalde’s campaign chairman, he was approached by Sue Neeb, a retired school teacher, who had concerns about 2022 Primary Election school board candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick and Linda Hartman. The trio are associated with Purple for Parents, an advocacy group that speaks out against Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning, and the state’s obscenity loophole, among other topics.
Neeb was concerned about the future of local education should the P4P candidates gain elected office. At the time, Kauffman said Neeb had wished to remain anonymous to prevent backlash of her husband’s business. Kauffman told her if she gathered the funds, he’d see to it that a mailer could be distributed.
Once the funds were collected, he distributed them among Goshen School Board election candidates’ campaigns, including those of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson. Those campaign finance committees then paid MapleCity Printing for the cost of the mailer. The candidates listed Kauffman as the donor on campaign finance forms, which the board later discovered was technically untrue. Per election law, any person who donates more than $100 toward a campaign should be listed on finance forms.
The Elkhart County Election Board found that Neeb collected funds from a total of 32 individuals and, while she did keep some records, election law dictates that donors offer name, address, occupation, date and dollar amount for all donations — and Neeb did not collect all of the necessary information. In addition, the board identified three individuals who donated more than $1,000, based on Neeb’s own recordkeeping.
At the meeting Thursday evening, Elkhart County Chief Deputy of Elections Carol Smith also declared that due to the dollar amount collected, Neeb should have also developed her own committee, but her name wasn’t listed on any of the four candidates’ finance forms in connection with the donation. Smith sat as proxy on the board with Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer unavailable. She was joined by Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson, and Democratic Party proxy Gerry Roberts, in for Daniel Grimes, who recused himself.
After months of deliberation and evidence gathering, the board issued civil penalties for those they knew to be involved in the campaign finance fraud, including anyone who donated to Neeb on behalf of the mailer. A total of 32 people donated to the mailer and anyone who donated less than $1,000 was fined $150, and the three individuals known to have donated more than $1,000 were fined $250.
Neeb was also fined for campaign finance violations, to the tune of $2,000. Unlike many of the candidates and donors involved, the board indicated that Neeb’s violations were intentional in order to avoid being known and did not offer her clemency in the fine cost.
“The purpose that we have campaign finance filing regulations is to establish that transparency,” Anderson said. “It is the transparency and that is what we’re dealing with is the transparency and to me that does outweigh the ‘first-time offense,’ ‘no priors,’ ‘campaigns,’ things like that.”
The board moved to handle Garber’s CFA1 form delinquency, initially listed as a finance violation to a delinquency hearing at a later date and removed it from the list. Garber submitted the form Thursday and he acknowledged during the meeting that he filled it out the day he submitted it. The board found that Garber’s wife Carrie served as treasurer of his campaign, but the money for the mailer did not pass through her hands, according to testimony April 13, that he accepted contributions made by one person in the name of another person, and that he paid expenses for his campaign despite not being the treasurer of his committee.
Garber was fined $500 for the three violations.
Nafgizer was also found in violation of the same, having handled campaign money when his daughter Katelyn Leichty was his treasurer, and like Garber, accepting contributions made by one person in the name of another, and paying expenses. He was also fined $500.
Elizalde was not fined for violations related to treasury violations, as the board acknowledged that Elizalde’s treasurer backed out, which resulted in his chairman Kauffman stepping in, although some of Elizalde’s documentation varied throughout the election. Elizalde was met with two violations for failing to file certain reports and a fine of $500.
Johnson was fined $250 for a single violation of accepting a contribution made by one person in the name of another.
For his part in the mailer controversy, Kauffman was fined a total of $2,500. He was found in violation of failing to file several reports, as either treasurer or campaign chair. Since he signed and served as both for a period of time without resigning as chair or filing to become treasurer, he also violated another statute that would him from holding both positions.
He also had violations for the actual contribution in the name of other people, accepting contributions made by one person in the name of another, and paying for campaign expenses despite not being the treasurer. In addition, Smith stated that around April 10, the board sent information to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges against Kauffman.