GOSHEN — A Goshen couple avoided jail time and a hefty fine for violating city zoning ordinances on yard signs Tuesday, but both penalties will hang over their heads while they commit to staying in compliance from here on out.
Lori and Bradley Arnold faced Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno during a hearing to discuss damages from a city lawsuit over large political signs she displayed in the couple’s yard for more than a year. The hearing also covered accusations the couple was also in contempt of a court ruling that ordered the signs to be removed or reduced in size.
During more than an hour of arguments and discussion, the Arnolds pointed out they removed the large signs from their yard, 615 S. Main St., over the weekend as they decided to start complying with the ruling a couple days before the hearing.
Christofeno decided to fine the Arnolds $10,800 as damages for violating local ordinances as he took into account provisions in the ordinances that allowed for fines of up to $2,500 per day. But instead of ordering them to pay the full amount, he sided with a suggestion by an attorney representing the city of Goshen to consider their ongoing compliance as payment. The judge said $300 would be knocked off the total each month as long as they don’t violate the sign ordinance again, and the fine would then be paid off in 36 months.
Christofeno also found the Arnolds in contempt of an order he issued in the case May 26. He decided they should serve 150 days at the Elkhart County Jail, but suspended the term, again dependent on their now-ongoing compliance with the sign ordinance.
Lori Arnold began placing several large signs throughout the couple’s front yard last summer as she led a one-woman protest in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that ignited in May 2020. Her signs, mostly political in nature, attracted complaints and opposition, and sometimes calls to Goshen police about damages on the property.
The city filed its lawsuit in November after inspections found the signs violated city ordinance, and that they weren’t taken down after letters were sent notifying the couple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.