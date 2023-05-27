SYRACUSE — Vases, cermanics, paintings, silverware — if it falls into the category of fine arts, there's a good chance it was on display Saturday in Syracuse.
Now in it's ninth year, the Wawasee Fine Arts Festival got underway at 9 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. at Oakwood Resort Event Center just off Lake Wawasee. A number of local artists had booths set up to display and sell their work, a kids arts corner was set up, and live music was provided by Garry Jones and Travis Gow, on guitar and electric fiddle, respectively. As a juried arts festival, participants needed to be approved before taking part.
Kari Chittenden, Plymouth, had a booth to display her glass beads, earings, fairy garden minatures and other items, some of which was crafted from found and recycled glass.
"So far, so good," Chittenden said shortly after 11 a.m.
Chittenden's daughter, Chelsea Dowd, teaches math at Warsaw High School.
"My daughter said I need to branch out from Plymouth," Chittenden said about being enouraged to take part in a number of different arts and craft shows.
Debbie Yankosky is office administrator for Chautauqua-Wawasee, which sponsored the festival, and noted the sunny weather for the event.
"We're very happy with our crowds right now," she said about the number of people who had visited the event by late morning.
