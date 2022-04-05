INDIANA — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a new financial program called “Money Matters: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.”
“Money Matters” will be offered at 11 a.m., April 19, and will feature a special guest from Edward Jones, according to a news release.
The free, virtual program is designed for dementia caregivers and anyone facing a chronic illness.
“We know that tax season is a time when many families think about their financial situation, and this program will help them consider the potential impact of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia — one of the costliest diseases in America,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter in the release. “While dementia is the focus of the program, it contains information that can help families facing a number of conditions — and those who simply want to be prepared for anything.”
The program will cover a range of topics, including the benefits of early financial planning, facts about the financial impact of Alzheimer’s and other dementia, tips for managing someone else’s finances and common signs that a person is struggling to manage money. Attendees will also learn how to avoid financial abuse and fraud and hear tips on planning for the cost of care, including in-home health, adult day services and residential care.
According to the recently-released 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, the total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia is estimated at more than $377,000. Seventy percent of that cost is borne by family caregivers in the forms of unpaid caregiving and out-of-pocket expenses for items ranging from medications to food for the person with dementia.
In 2021, it is estimated that dementia caregivers bore nearly twice the average out-of-pocket costs of non-dementia caregivers, the release added.
“The cost of this disease is truly staggering,” continued Laskey. “It can have a devastating impact on a family’s financial well-being. We want to arm Hoosier caregivers with the information they need to minimize that impact and help ensure their loved one is cared for as the disease progresses.”
Registration for the program is free and available at alz.org/indiana/programs or by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.