NAPPANEE — The final phase of Blackstone subdivision is ready to begin after preliminary steps were approved by Nappanee City Council members Monday evening.
Nappanee Planning and Zoning Administrator Don Lehman told the council the plan commission approved the final plat and sent a recommendation that the council do the same. Lehman said the commission had “some issues they struggled with” because originally Blackstone came in under the county zoning ordinance and later was annexed into the city.
“So there were some things that didn’t quite line up with our zoning ordinance but we worked through them,” Lehman told the council.
Crystal Welsh, a senior planner with Abonmarche, Goshen, was present in the council chambers with the clerk-treasurer while the mayor, council members and department heads attended the meeting virtually. Welsh thanked city officials and staff for working on the design plan differences.
“We’re excited to get started,” she said.
Welsh said the public hearing was held at the plan commission meeting in June.
The Blackstone 6 addition is adding 23 single-family homes.
One of the residents of Blackstone and a member of the architectural control committee (part of the housing covenant) Tom Keller was also in the council chambers and wanted to address the council.
He began by stating he was in favor of the addition and said they were “good quality homes,” but he said there have been drainage issues.
He acknowledged that a lot of work has been done to solve the issue of the flow of the water but major issues still remain.
“What was done was not adequate. What responsibility does the county have? What responsibility does the city have?” he asked.
Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked him and said they’d need to check on it and get back with him. City attorney Brian Hoffer said he and Lehman would look at the issues.
“I’m very much in favor of it. I think it’ll be great for Blackstone and for the city of Nappanee,” Keller added about the project.EXCEPTION FOR HOME SALON The council also acted on a recommendation from the Board of Zoning and Appeals to approve a special use exception to allow a one-chair beauty shop at 305 E. Hudson St. The request was brought by Pam Morrell, who wants to operate the beauty shop from her home.
The BZA voted 3-0 to recommend the council approve the special-use exception. Various council members had questions. Todd Nunemaker asked about hours of operation, parking and signage. Lehman said there would be no on-street parking as there’s ample room in their private drive and with only one chair she’d only be seeing one customer at a time and she can’t lease out her chair.
He added that the ordinance allows for a 1-square-foot sign on her property and they didn’t discuss hours.
Council Member Amy Rosa wanted to know if they heard from neighbors. Lehman said they sent notices to all the neighbors and they didn’t hear anything back. Pam’s daughter was in the council chambers and said before they even applied for the special-use exception they went and talked to all the neighbors, who were supportive.
A council member also asked if the chair would be in the garage with a separate entrance and was told it would. The council approved the recommendation.
In other business, council:
• Approved an ordinance on third and final reading for additional appropriations for human resources services and mayor’s office furniture for $85,000.
• Approved an ordinance for additional appropriations on second reading for $400,000 from the city-wide Tax Increment Financing fund for air conditioning work on the FCDC building and for the Nappanee Art Center. A public hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
• Heard that EMS and fire calls were up in June after a “significant drop the prior three months.”
• Thanked Kosciusko County Community Foundation for its donation of an auto pulse CPR machine. EMS Chief Jim Sumpter said it operates at more than double the amount of a perfect human CPR that can’t be sustained for long. The mayor added his thanks and said the machine was a “huge benefit for the citizens of Nappanee.”
