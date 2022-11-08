GJHS fight Nov. 8, 2022

GOSHEN — Police were called to Goshen Junior High School today after a fight broke out between two students.

"GJH appreciates the assistance of the SROs and other GPD personnel who came to the school this afternoon to lend a hand," a release issued by the school indicates. "Their presence and their positive interactions with GJH students resulted in a calm afternoon."

According to the release, school administrators as well as a school resource officer met with the students involved to investigate the incident.

"The administrators will make a determination regarding disciplinary actions, but in accordance with state and federal statutes, that information will not be made public," the release added.

