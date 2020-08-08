GOSHEN — Cars of every make, model, color and backstory converged Saturday on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds for the kickoff of the fifth annual Classic Car Cruise In.
The free event, which ran from 1 to 4 p.m., had to be significantly scaled down from previous years due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, with car submissions capped at 50 and attendance limited to less than 250 people.
“Normally, during the fair week, it’s always on the last Saturday of the fair,” event representative Steven Edwards said of Saturday’s cruise in. “It was originally supposed to be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. But, because of the realities that we’re dealing with here, we decided to dial it back a bit. But it is technically the fifth annual event.”
Edwards noted that this year’s theme was originally going to be the Infield 500, where event organizers had hoped to fill the center of the fair’s track with 500 classic cars.
“So, our hopeful goal is to do that next year, and for things to be kind of back to normal,” he said of the event.
But even with the restrictions and the requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing, etc., Edwards said he was just happy that the event was able to be held at all, given how many other local events have had to be canceled recently due to the virus.
“Even amongst the COVID-19 restrictions that we have, to do something that feels normal is a good feeling,” Edwards said. “It’s been fun to see people out walking around, understanding that we need to do social distancing, and understanding that we need to wear a mask if we can’t social distance. And people have done overall a very good job with that, and so it’s neat to be a part of that.”
Goshen’s Vicky Thompson, whose red 1957 Ford Thunderbird was a favorite at Saturday’s event, was quick to agree.
“I love that they at least were able to hold the show this year, and that they held it to a lower number of cars so that people could still come out and have some fun, but still keep it safe,” Thompson said of the event.
A big lover of vintage Thunderbirds, Thompson said the 1957 Thunderbird holds a particularly special place in her heart — it was built the year she was born.
“This car was at the top of my bucket list,” Thompson said of her Thunderbird. “I was born in 1957, so, it was something that I always wanted. I just really like the look of the small Thunderbirds.”
And while vintage Thunderbirds are her undisputed favorite, Thompson said she’s long been a fan of vintage cars of all makes and models.
“I personally feel that the cars from yesteryear are much better made, and better looking. You can tell them more apart!” she said with a laugh. “So many of the new cars, they look all the same, and it’s hard to tell them apart. And with these car shows, it’s really fun to meet other people with similar interests, and just share stories. And we’ve met quite a few people through car shows. So, it’s just a lot of fun.”
