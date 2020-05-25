NEW PARIS — A fire at the Smoker Craft boat manufacturing company was extinguished by responding firefighters today.
The call to the 911 dispatch center was made at about 12:46 p.m. and the fire was under control in 22 minutes and extinguished at 1:23 p.m.
Firefighters from the New Paris and Foraker departments could be seen pouring water on burning items on the north side of the plant at 68143 Clunette St. Before the blaze was extinguished, thick black smoke rising into the air could be seen for miles.
New Paris Fire Department Lt. Phil Gran said fiberglass consoles used in the production of pontoon boats caught fire. The blaze was totally outside the building, he said. Gran said the cause of ignition is still being investigated.
