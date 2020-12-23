DUNLAP — Investigators have yet to provide new details about the deaths of two teens and a man at a home near Dunlap last week.
The bodies of the three — a 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl — were found in a home in the 23000 block of Spring River Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office stated over the weekend. The ages of the deceased were provided, but no names were released.
Since then, no further information has been released, nor their identities confirmed, by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, which is leading the investigation. Karen Kletka, administrative assistant to Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott, responded to a question about whether the cause and manner of the deaths had been determined, saying Tuesday no official information was available.
An appeal for funds to help with funeral expenses went up on a crowdsourcing site last weekend. The post identified the victims as 18-year-old Lexis Marvin, 15-year-old Hailey Marvin and their father, Jeffrey Marvin.
Neighbors said the three lived together on one side of a rental duplex along Spring River Drive. A small memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and angel statues decorated the porch Wednesday.
“His whole life was about those girls and taking care of them and protecting them. Like, he guarded them. It’s tragic. It’s just really tragic,” said Kim Bishop, a neighbor and friend.
Bishop and her husband, Jeff, said they’d known Marvin and his daughters for years, estimating he’d lived in the residence for the past 10 to 15 years.
“We’ve known the girls since they were probably in elementary school, or better,” Jeff Bishop said.
The couple talked about how the girls would play with their dog growing up; how Marvin would help Jeff Bishop work on a car in their garage; how Jeff would help Marvin fix lawn mowers or other projects, and that he was always willing to lend a hand.
But, the Bishops said they’d learned a family member of Marvin’s hadn’t heard from the three since about Dec. 13 . The week had gone by, and they realized that despite this being a busy time of year, they hadn’t seen the Marvins coming and going, and his car hadn’t moved in days.
Kim said she was the one who called police to have them check on the family, which led to the discovery of the scene last Friday.
The couple didn’t want to discuss what they believe occurred, both out of respect to the family and the investigation. They pointed out it wouldn’t change the outcome.
But they said Jeff Marvin had been out of work a while and had been dealing with depression.
“He fell on some hard times this last year,” Kim Bishop said. “I think bringing attention to the fact that people do suffer from that is important … But we had no clue how bad it was. We were tore up over it.”
Marisela Martinez, another neighbor, said she believed phone calls to Marvin’s home went unanswered for a few days. She also said she and a relative believed they’d heard gunfire one day last week.
“We heard, like, gunshots. ... It was so loud,” Martinez said.
She said Wednesday that she couldn’t remember the exact day, and she didn’t know where the sounds came from since she and the relative were inside at the time.
Neighbor Judy Rinehart described Marvin as protective of his children.
“They were always sweet girls. They would ride their bikes and stuff here. He didn’t let them wander too far,” Rinehart said from her home along Jason Court, a small road that becomes a cul-de-sac, across from the duplex on Wednesday. “He was very protective, I think, of the girls. That’s why we were all just stunned in the neighborhood. He was so good with the girls.”
Rinehart said she’d only spoken to Marvin a couple times. She knew him as a guy who owned a Ford Mustang convertible, which reminded her of one she’d owned at one time, and that she was in the market for a new one. She didn’t have much contact with the family outside of that.
While describing the situation as tragic, the Bishops are remembering their friend as a kind, good parent.
“He was a very nice man, and the girls were wonderful girls. And he was a wonderful father,” Kim Bishop said.
