GOSHEN — Festival of Hope debuted Saturday in a swirl of brightly colored skirts, music as culturally varied as Goshen itself, food and the state Department of Health giving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missy Schrock, executive director of the Center for Healing and Hope, which was the beneficiary of money raised by the event, explained the festival replaces Fiesta Feast.
“After a year and a half of being confined inside, not being able to be together, we just wanted to have a place where people could come together safe outside and we just came up with this Festival of Hope,” Schrock said. “We decided we wanted it to be an intercultural event.”
She explained it was a chance for donors to the Center, who are mainly white, and its patients, who are mostly Latino, to come together, along with the community.
Schrock said the plan was for the festival to reflect Goshen’s diverse history, and to raise $24,000 to support affordable health care and immigrant advocacy programs provided by the Center for Healing and Hope. This is their first fundraiser post-COVID
“The park is just perfect for this,” she said. “The one thing that we’re really happy about is that the strike team from the state came out to do vaccines, and we have a lot of people here getting vaccinated or boosted. And that is, actually makes this whole thing worth it.”
Erin Castro, Goshen, an employee of the Center, was at the festival with her husband Jose and thought the event turned out nicely for its first year. There were three food vendors: Saca Los Tacos, Rulli’s Pizza and Fox’s Smoke ‘N’ Grill. There were also a number of nonprofits that had booths set up near the children’s play area. The festival also featured a corn hole tournament.
The hope is to make it yearly, Castro said.
Raul Cazares, Elkhart, described the festival as “wonderful."
"I like it," he said. "It’s super.”
He was especially enjoying the music.
“If we could have this every year, it’s going to be fun,” Cazares said.
Ibonne Salinas of Goshen, was enjoying watching Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano perform and said this part of the festival was her favorite.
The dancers were followed on the stage by Goshen College’s Voices of the Earth Choir, Rebel Noire (described as afroetic rock, blues and other evocative sounds), The Dean’s List (a jazz combo), and Los Doble RR (Latino group).
Watching it all with her three kids was Kim Hochstetler of Goshen.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “The kids have really enjoyed the kids’ activities, the festival and the music.”
One of the children, 10-year-old Alena Hochstetler, said the festival was “super awesome!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.