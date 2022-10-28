GOSHEN — Goshen College will present the 19th annual musical celebration of Christmas, “A Festival of Carols,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
The Dec. 4 performance will be streamed live at gcmusiccenter.org/live.
The special celebration of the holiday season will feature four choirs and an orchestra, along with audience participation in traditional carols, all in a concert hall festively decorated with garlands, lights, and trees.
“A Festival of Carols” is patterned on a traditional English worship service, and features Christmas carols, spirituals, scripture readings, and sacred works of music for the holiday season," a new release stated. "Performers include the Goshen College Chamber Choir, Vox Profundi, Voices of the Earth, Goshen College Symphony Orchestra, and Shout For Joy Children’s Choir. The audience will also be invited to join the choirs to sing familiar carols during the performance."
The Goshen College Choirs are directed by H. Roz Woll and Scott Hochstetler, and the Goshen College Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Brian Mast. Shout for Joy Children’s Choir is directed by Sandy Hill.
Reserved seating tickets are available for $15 by calling the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or visiting goshen.edu/tickets beginning Monday. Patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.