GOSHEN — Brinkley RV has added an additional owner to its lineup of industry executives. Bill Fenech, formerly of Grand Design RV and Barletta Boat Co., will join Ron Fenech in an advisory role for the company.
The founders and co-owners of Brinkley RV now include five industry natives with Ron Fenech, Bill Fenech, Micah Staley, Ryan Thwaits and Nate Goldenberg.
“I am so happy to be with this incredible team and not just the owners,” says Bill Fenech. “I love the energy and passion in startup companies. Everyone is pumped and working hard to see Brinkley bring its vision to reality. We are on the verge of creating something great here and I’m excited and honored to be a part of it and look forward to helping make Brinkley RV great. Watch out RV industry, here we come!”
Ron Fenech is equally enthusiastic about Bill joining the team: “It’s exciting to have Bill join Brinkley RV. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and energy to the company. We all look forward to working with Bill.”
As the 252-acre Brinkley RV campus located near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds continues construction, the team has added a fourth production facility to its initial build plan. The first completed production facility will be home to the Brinkley RV corporate office and the mid profile Model Z product line. Production of the Model Z product line will begin January 2023.
Brinkley is a manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers.