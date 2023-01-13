WARSAW — Fellowship Missions will host its seventh annual Night of Hope and Inspiration on Jan. 29.
The event will feature musical artist Danny Gokey with special guest Ben Fuller. Doors will open at the Grace College Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com/events/470953.
Fellowship Missions' programs are designed to meet the basic needs of those struggling with homelessness or addiction so they can focus on overcoming the challenges that contributed to their circumstances. Proceeds from the Night of Hope and Inspiration will go toward general operations of their emergency shelter, life skills programs, and recovery programs.
Platinum sponsors for the event include Alderfer Bergen & Co, Seymour Midwest, SYM Financial Advisors, and Maple Leaf Farms Tucker Family Foundation. Additional event sponsors include, DreamOn Studios, Chuck & Judy Yeager, Silveus Insurance Group, Greg & Paula Dearborn, Hand Family Foundation, Our House Real Estate, Bowen Center, Grace College, Professional Roofing Solutions, Cardinal Financial Corporation, IDC, Kosciusko Board of Realtors, Trinity School of Natural Health, Teri & Jim Jarette, Papa Johns, Reinholt’s Town Square Furniture, Jasmine Gabriel Schlitt DDS, Mr. & Mrs. Tim Stonger, and Frist Christian Church.