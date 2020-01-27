GOSHEN — A framework has been set in place for organizing fees for users to access Elkhart County’s expanding fiber network.
The commissioners accepted a resolution that supports an initial pricing model for the network during their meeting Monday.
County attorney Craig Busche explained the measure will serve as a guide while work is underway to draft and approve a comprehensive fee ordinance for the network. The guide should also provide a starting point for any initial pricing discussions.
Businesses and internet service providers will be able to access the county network based on the new fee model, Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said after the meeting.
“This will provide greater accountability to a stronger fiber network by increasing the availability of broadband throughout the county,” Weirick said.
The vote was another step in plans over the past several months for the county to expand its dark fiber network and connect to data centers in South Bend.
C.R. 17 WIDENING
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a local public agency design contract as part of plans to extend the C.R. 17 expressway. The consulting agreement will serve the engineering side as design work continues on the project for widening the road to four lanes from C.R. 38 to C.R. 142.
The work would serve as the first phase of long-term plans to continue widening C.R. 17 south to U.S. 6. Construction on the first phase has been slated to begin around 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.